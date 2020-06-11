Palace's van Aanholt prepared to take a knee when Premier League resumes

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he will join the chorus of outrage from athletes protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis by taking a knee before the club's English Premier League game against Bournemouth on June 20.

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests across the world.

Premier League clubs have posed taking a knee akin to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who popularised the gesture as a way to protest racial issues, and Aanholt, 29, says he is ready to follow suit.

"I'm prepared to do it, 100%. They've done it in Germany and Premier League teams have done it in training. We have a platform and as a global sport, we have to come together," Aanholt told Sky Sports.