Paul Pogba missed the FA Cup tie with Reading, and stayed at home when the rest of the squad flew to Dubai straight after the game to have further treatment. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Paul Pogba has raised hopes that he will be fit for Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday after joining the club’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Pogba flew out from Manchester Airport on Monday, and will spend the remaining two days of the trip with his teammates at the five-star One&Only Royal Mirage Arabian Court.

United face third-placed Spurs in caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest test so far, hoping to cut a 10-point gap between the two clubs.

There were concerns about Pogba’s fitness after he was injured in last week’s win at Newcastle following an ugly challenge from Jonjo Shelvey.

United’s £89 milion record signing missed the FA Cup tie with Reading, and stayed at home when the rest of the squad flew to Dubai straight after the game to have further treatment.

It was thought that the impending birth of his first child with partner Maria Salaues may have been another factor.

Romelu Lukaku believes the trip to Dubai will only benefit United, saying: “Hopefully it will help us become an even tighter unit.”

The hard work continues in the sun, with @PaulPogba joining the lads. 💪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/b2QcGTK1Ep — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2019

Daily Mail