Paul Scholes took charge at Oldham last month and won his first match, but failed to pick up another victory in his next six games. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA via AP

LONDON – Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes quit as Oldham manager on Thursday, after just 31 days in charge of the League Two club. Scholes has walked away from Boundary Park over claims of broken promises from his hometown team.

The 44-year-old took charge at Oldham last month and won his first match, but the ex-England midfielder failed to pick up another victory in his next six games, and leaves with the side languishing in 14th place.

“It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect,” Scholes said in a statement.

“I hoped to, at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life. The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

“In the short period since I took on the role, it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.

“I wish the fans, the players and the staff – who have been tremendous – all the best for the rest of the season, and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

Scholes, who won Premier League and Champions League titles during a glittering playing career with United, was appointed as Oldham boss on a one-and-a-half-year deal on February 11.

He resigned as a club director at non-league Salford, while retaining his 10 percent stake, before taking the job.

AFP