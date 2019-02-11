“It’s no secret how much he has wanted this job in the past and how much he loves this club, so I’m very happy to bring him into our family at Oldham Athletic,” said owner Abdallah Lemsagam. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has been appointed as manager of Oldham Athletic, the club announced on Monday. Scholes, 44, is taking on his first managerial role, signing a contract with the club he supported as a boy after spending his entire playing career at Old Trafford.

The former Premier League club are languishing in mid-table in League Two, the fourth tier of the English game.

“Oldham Athletic are delighted to announce footballing legend Paul Scholes as the new first-team manager on a one-and-a-half-year-deal,” the club said in a statement.

“Paul has won everything there is to win in football,” said owner Abdallah Lemsagam.

“He is a man who will bring a lot of footballing knowledge, and his hunger to succeed in management will be there for everyone to see.

“It’s no secret how much he has wanted this job in the past and how much he loves this club, so I’m very happy to bring him into our family at Oldham Athletic.”

Scholes is due to speak to the press later on Monday.

