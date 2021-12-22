Player welfare isn’t being taken seriously as Premier League Covid cases surge, says Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said player welfare is not being taken seriously enough following the Premier League's decision to continue playing despite a surge in Covid-19 cases. Ten league games have been postponed this month due to outbreaks and 90 new Covid-19 cases were detected among players and staff in the past week, but clubs agreed on Monday to fulfil the busy festive fixture schedule.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said it was "absurd" to play twice in four days while missing a number of key players due to COVID-19 and injuries, while Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said players' health and safety was at risk. "I am worried about player welfare and I don't think anybody takes that seriously enough, especially in this period, when COVID is here," Henderson told BBC Sport. #LFC assistant manager Pep Lijnders says the four players who tested positive for Covid will not be rushed back into action, despite the busy festive fixture list, and gives an update on Jordan Henderson 🔊 pic.twitter.com/hersPVvMIK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2021 "There is no communication with players in terms of what they think ... I think (players) need to be a part of the conversation because, ultimately, we are the ones that are going out and feeling it and playing it.