Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy said it had been personally very difficult to relieve Mauricio Pochettino from his duties as manager and backed the Argentine to return to a big club in the future – maybe even Spurs. Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final last season but was dismissed last month after a run of poor results in the Premier League campaign.

His replacement, Jose Mourinho, has guided them to four wins in five league games.

"It is not something I ever wanted," Levy said of Pochettino's sacking.

"Personally, it was incredibly difficult, I told him that and he understood ... it just got to the point where it felt we needed a divorce," he told the London Evening Standard.