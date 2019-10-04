LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino dismissed any talk about his future at the club on Friday and said he hoped to spend many more years in North London.
Spurs were hammered 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Champions league clash but Pochettino said the defeat would force him and his players to work harder and recover "their best feeling," hopefully in Saturday’s Premier League game at Brighton.
"On Monday I was the best and after Tuesday I am the worst," he told reporters. "That is the reality when you lose and you cannot defend yourself.
"In five-and-a-half years I think in every single press conference we are talking about my future. I hope... I am going to spend five years more here at least.
"Football is a game to enjoy and when you don’t win it is difficult to enjoy but you can’t create a drama," Pochettino added. "And we are not going to create a drama."