Pochettino says, he is refreshed and ready to return to the Premier League

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino is refreshed, fully recharged and hungry to return to English football after finally ending his six-year association with Tottenham. Pochettino and his coaching staff have completed their gardening leave and are searching for the next challenge. ‘After six months our tanks are completely full,’ said the 48-year-old Argentine who was dismissed by Spurs in November. ‘It has been an amazing time to review everything, organise again our ideas, plan the future to try to compete better, try to learn from our experience and look forward for the next job. You need to be ready for the moment when the offer appears.

‘We love England. We have our house and our home here. The people are respectful.

‘The Premier League is the best league in the world. It is one of the options. It can be my priority, but I am not closed to move to a different country. I’m very open to wait for the seduction of the project.’

His search for a ‘project’ may encourage the Saudis trying to take over Newcastle, but after four years’ experience in the Champions League he will more likely be looking to Europe’s established elite.

Daily Mail