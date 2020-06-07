Pogba and Rashford are set for Premier League comebacks

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are set for Premier League comebacks after returning from long layoffs in a practice match at Old Trafford yesterday.

Both Manchester United stars were initially ruled out for the rest of the season in March —when football was suspended due to coronavirus.

But now they appear to be fit for the run-in, starting with United’s trip to Tottenham in 12 days’ time.

Top scorer Rashford, 22, has been out since mid-January with a back injury while unsettled Pogba, 27, has been off the pitch since Boxing Day due to an ankle issue. The World Cup-winner continues to be linked with a move, saying last year that playing for Real Madrid would be a ‘dream’.

Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah staked his claim for an Arsenal starting spot by scoring a hat-trick as his club warmed up for the restart with a 6-0 thrashing of Charlton.