Pogba and Rashford are set for Premier League comebacks
Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are set for Premier League comebacks after returning from long layoffs in a practice match at Old Trafford yesterday.
Both Manchester United stars were initially ruled out for the rest of the season in March —when football was suspended due to coronavirus.
But now they appear to be fit for the run-in, starting with United’s trip to Tottenham in 12 days’ time.
Top scorer Rashford, 22, has been out since mid-January with a back injury while unsettled Pogba, 27, has been off the pitch since Boxing Day due to an ankle issue. The World Cup-winner continues to be linked with a move, saying last year that playing for Real Madrid would be a ‘dream’.
Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah staked his claim for an Arsenal starting spot by scoring a hat-trick as his club warmed up for the restart with a 6-0 thrashing of Charlton.
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put Arsenal two goals ahead in the behind-closed-doors friendly at the Emirates Stadium before Nketiah stole the show with a quickfire second-half treble. Joe Willock completed the scoring.
And John McGinn also made a comeback from a serious injury as Aston Villa drew 2-2 against West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park.
The Scotland midfielder, 25, out since breaking an ankle against Southampton during the Christmas period, played 30 minutes of the friendly.
West Brom, chasing promotion from the Championship, twice led through Kamil Grosicki and Filip Krovinovic. But Villa levelled first through Keinan Davis and then Jack Grealish.Daily Mail