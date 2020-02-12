Pogba could be available for Manchester derby









Paul Pogba is determined to play a leading role in Manchester United’s run-in as he closes in on a return to fitness. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters Paul Pogba is determined to play a leading role in Manchester United’s run-in as he closes in on a return to fitness. Sportsmail understands the France international is hopeful of recommencing outdoor training at United’s Carrington training complex within a fortnight. From there, it is hoped Pogba — provided the final stages of rehabilitation from ankle surgery go according to plan — could be available for selection within a further two weeks. That throws up the intriguing prospect of the midfielder being available for the Manchester derby on March 8.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Tottenham the following week in a game that could be crucial in the race to make the top four, with Pogba determined to prove his fitness in time to play in one or both of those matches.

The World Cup winner has spent the most recent period of his recovery in Dubai ahead of his imminent return to Manchester.

The 26-year-old’s future is the subject of intense speculation. His contract expires next year but United have the option to trigger a 12-month extension.

Nevertheless, Pogba is determined to play a key role in United’s season finale as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League. United are also in the last 16 of the FA Cup and face Derby County next month. Pogba is focused on returning to full fitness for United and France before deciding his future at the end of the season.

The midfielder has not played since Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, United are considering a pre-season tour of India as they finalise their summer plans.

Sportsmail revealed last week that a number of Premier League sides have delayed confirming potential tours of the Far East, which has become a popular destination for United in recent seasons, due to the coronavirus.

Daily Mail