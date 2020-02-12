Paul Pogba is determined to play a leading role in Manchester United’s run-in as he closes in on a return to fitness.
Sportsmail understands the France international is hopeful of recommencing outdoor training at United’s Carrington training complex within a fortnight.
From there, it is hoped Pogba — provided the final stages of rehabilitation from ankle surgery go according to plan — could be available for selection within a further two weeks.
That throws up the intriguing prospect of the midfielder being available for the Manchester derby on March 8.