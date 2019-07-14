Manchester United's Paul Pogba, centre, challenges for the ball with unidentified Perth Glory players, during their friendly soccer match in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)

Paul Pogba refused to discuss his future after playing in Manchester United’s opening tour game, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he could make the unhappy Frenchman his new captain.

Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola have indicated he wants to leave Old Trafford for the second time in his career amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.

But United’s £89million record signing would not be drawn further on the issue after playing in the second half as Solskjaer’s side comfortably beat an under-strength Perth team.

‘There’s no need – who needs to talk?’ Pogba told reporters as he left the ground.

United have no wish to sell the 26-year-old midfielder despite his intention to leave, and Solskjaer confirmed he is considering awarding the captain’s armband to a player who was stripped of the vice-captaincy by Jose Mourinho last September.

Asked why Pogba is a candidate, the United boss said: ‘I don’t think that needs explaining, we’ll discuss that later on. Of course, we’ll have a good assessment and see how pre-season goes.

‘We’ve got quite a few possibilities there and when the season starts we’ll announce it.’

Pogba was one of 11 half-time substitutes as United used 23 players, and he helped set up the opening goal for Marcus Rashford.

Having missed the first week of pre-season training, Pogba was set to be replaced before the end by James Garner. However, an injury concern over Luke Shaw meant the defender was substituted instead moments before Garner fired United’s second goal in the 84th minute.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka made their United debuts and while Romelu Lukaku missed the game with what was described as a ‘little niggle’, he is expected to be available for the second match against Leeds here on Wednesday.

United have confirmed that first-team coach Mark Dempsey will return home from the pre-season tour after he was discharged from hospital. The 55-year-old was taken to Royal Perth Infirmary on Friday on the advice of United’s doctor after being taken ill overnight at the team hotel.

Daily Mail