Manchester United will resist any attempt by Paul Pogba to leave in January despite the latest twist in the Frenchman’s comeback saga.
Pogba’s return from a two-and-a-half-month lay-off after ankle surgery has been postponed due to illness.
However, just hours after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered the fitness update, Pogba shared a video of himself dancing at his brother Florentin’s wedding in France on Friday. He was then pictured walking his dogs near his Cheshire home on Monday. United say their £89million record signing was given permission to travel to France and then felt unwell over the weekend.
But the turn of events has raised more questions over Pogba’s commitment after he posted a video of himself playing basketball with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler last month.