Pogba return delayed again but United insist he is staying put









Paul Pogba’s return from a two-and-a-half-month lay-off after ankle surgery has been postponed due to illness. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters Manchester United will resist any attempt by Paul Pogba to leave in January despite the latest twist in the Frenchman’s comeback saga. Pogba’s return from a two-and-a-half-month lay-off after ankle surgery has been postponed due to illness. However, just hours after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered the fitness update, Pogba shared a video of himself dancing at his brother Florentin’s wedding in France on Friday. He was then pictured walking his dogs near his Cheshire home on Monday. United say their £89million record signing was given permission to travel to France and then felt unwell over the weekend. But the turn of events has raised more questions over Pogba’s commitment after he posted a video of himself playing basketball with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler last month.

Pogba has only made six appearances this season and banked £3.25m in wages during an 11-week rehabilitation that has included trips to Dubai and Florida.

The 26-year-old still has 18 months left on his contract and has told the club he has no intention of signing a new one.

Pogba has agitated to join Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past and there is renewed speculation over a move next month. But United sources insist he will not be sold. The Pogba issue is again proving to be a distraction for Solskjaer, who had hoped to have the player available for the Christmas period. He said: ‘Of all things he’s been struck down ill now. That’s set him back quite a bit. Paul’s a top player and we want to see him playing his best football at Man United. We just need to get him fit.’

Solskjaer will make changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Colchester, with in-form striker Mason Greenwood expected to start.

