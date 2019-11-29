LONDON – Manchester United have missed midfielder Paul Pogba's services and his imminent return from injury next month will be like signing a new player, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
Pogba has been nursing an ankle injury and has not played for the Premier League club since their 1-1 home draw against Arsenal at the end of September.
Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would not be fit for Sunday's home clash against Aston Villa but the Frenchman could return to the side when they host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 4.
"Sunday, no," Solskjaer told reporters when asked about Pogba's return. "Spurs? I can't say now, because I've not been home and seen him, let's see where he's at when he comes back and starts training with us.
"Every player is allowed to be injured when he's injured and Paul is working hard to get back. No one can doubt his professionalism, his willingness or his desire to play football.