Paul Pogba's return to Manchester United's first team has been delayed after the French midfielder fell ill, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
Pogba, 26, has only played six times this season after suffering an ankle injury in September.
Solskjaer is hopeful Pogba will be available before the end of the year, but the latest setback has ruled him out of Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final against League Two side Colchester United at Old Trafford.
"Of all things he's struck down ill now," Solskjaer told reporters.
"He's been off for two or three days – three days probably – so that's not beneficial. That's probably set him back quite a bit.