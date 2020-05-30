Premier League boss optimistic fans can return next season

LONDON - Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters says there is optimism that fans will be allowed into stadiums next season, although it will probably happen gradually.

When the current league campaign resumes after the coronavirus stoppage on June 17 all matches will have to be played without supporters in attendance.

"No one knows when matches will move away from the behind-closed-doors model and it is right to have contingency plans in place, but there is optimism at the Premier League and at clubs that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season and it may happen on a phased basis," Masters told Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully it will be a huge morale boost and that is what we've been working towards," he added.

"We all know the Premier League as we know and love it won't be fully back until we have fans back through the turnstiles."