Premier League clubs can play South American players after ban threat averted

Premier League clubs that had prevented players from Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay from travelling to participate in World Cup matches will be allowed to play them this weekend after a threat of a five-day ban was averted. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City were among clubs who did not release players for the current international break as they would have been travelling to countries on the UK's Covid-19 red list.

Their home countries had the right to trigger the ban but agreed to waive the FIFA rule after talks. ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers The decision had been reached "based on positive signals and constructive dialogue FIFA has received from the UK government towards the international match window in October," the game's governing body said in a statement.

MORE ON THIS Jurgen Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers