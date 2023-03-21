Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Premier League to allow players to break fast mid-game during Ramadan - report

Liverpool's striker Mohamed Salah will be among the many players who will reportedly be allowed to break their fast during Premier League games, during the holy month of Ramdan, where Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP

Published 2h ago

Bengaluru - Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during the holy period of Ramadan, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play. Ramadan begins on Wednesday and lasts a month.

Referees have also been encouraged to identify players who are fasting prior to kickoff and agree an estimated time for the pause in play.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez are among players who are expected to abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

In 2021, a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was halted by referee Graham Scott after half an hour so Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast after sunset.

Reuters

