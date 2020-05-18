Premier League training set to resume this week

The Premier League shareholders have voted unanimously to return to small-group training from Tuesday afternoon. It has been over two months since the league was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement by the Premier League, when training does resume players will have to maintain social distancing and no player contact is permitted yet. Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from Tuesday afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so



After consultation the resumption of the first stage of training has got the go-ahead from players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the UK government.

The statement went on to say that strict medical protocols will be in place in order to maintain the safest environment possible.

Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.

After weeks of uncertainty this is the first time concrete plans have been made in a bid to restart the season.

