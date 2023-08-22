Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Problems mount for Manchester United as club’s other Mason ruled out injured for two games

Manchester United's Mason Mount in action during a Premier League game

Manchester United's Mason Mount in action during a Premier League game. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Mason Mount will miss Manchester United's Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal after suffering a "small" injury, the club said on Tuesday.

United revealed that Mount had sustained the "small complaint" during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The England midfielder is expected to be "out until the international break next month", United said.

Mount moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in the close-season for £60 million ($76 million).

After winning the Champions League in 2021, Mount struggling to find his peak form towards the end of his Chelsea career.

He also delivered below-par performances in both of United's Premier League games this season, raising concerns about how he would fit into boss Erik ten Hag's plans.

Mount is not the only United close-season signing to be hit with injury issues already this term.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, signed from Serie A Atalanta, has not featured for United due to a back injury.

Ten Hag's men host Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday before travelling to Arsenal the following weekend in their final fixture before the international break.

AFP

Related Topics:

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedSoccerEPL