Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it would be a mistake for the Football Association (FA) to punish Bernardo Silva over a deleted tweet in which the midfielder compared team mate Benjamin Mendy to a cartoon character.
Silva posted a tweet on Sunday likening Mendy to a character in the logo for Conguitos, a brand of confectionary popular in Spain and Portugal but deleted it an hour later.
The 25-year-old Portuguese posted a second tweet that said "can't even joke with a friend these days... you guys" but anti-racism body Kick It Out condemned his actions saying racist stereotypes are never acceptable as 'banter'.
British media reported the FA had written to the Premier League champions seeking an explanation.
"If they want to do that and ask for Bernardo, he'll be open to talk," Guardiola told reporters after City beat second-tier Preston North End 3-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday.