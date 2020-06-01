QPR chief appalled by Championship restart plans

Queens Park Rangers chief executive Lee Hoos has slammed the English Football League's plans to resume the Championship (second-tier) season on June 20, saying clubs were informed of the decision only moments before it was made public.

The Championship has been suspended since March 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the government has given the green light for elite sport to return from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met.

"I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football, Les Ferdinand, and our manager, Mark Warburton," Hoos told QPR's website.

"Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors' working group by anyone in the Football League regarding this matter.

"Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule."