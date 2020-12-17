Rashford double as Man United fight back again to sink Blades

SHEFFIELD - Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United extended their 100 percent record on the road, coming from behind again to win 3-2 at the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United on Thursday.

United have now won all six away league games this season - conceding first on each occasion - and the latest comeback victory moved them up to sixth place, on 23 points, five behind leaders Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start keeper Dean Henderson ahead of David De Gea for the trip to Bramall Lane where the English keeper played on loan last season.

But Henderson made a nightmare start, getting caught in possession by Oliver Burke who slid the ball to David McGoldrick who fired the Blades into a fifth-minute lead.

After wasting a good opportunity with a wild shot, Rashford made no mistake in the 26th minute as he collected a long ball from Victor Lindelof with a deft first touch and deadly first-time strike.