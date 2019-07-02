Marcus Rashford wants to bring back the glory to Manchester United after he signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2024. Photo: Peter Powell/Reuters

Marcus Rashford became one of Manchester United’s biggest earners yesterday — signing a £200,000-a-week, four-year contract worth £42million.

The 21-year-old England striker, an academy product, sealed the deal with the option of an extra year potentially keeping him at Old Trafford until 2024.

Rashford’s wages have increased from around £80,000 a week after a breakthrough in negotiations this summer.

‘Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven,’ he said. ‘This club has shaped me as a player and a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get to wear the shirt.

‘I want to thank the manager and his staff for everything they have done for me. They are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development.’

Rashford added: ‘It hurts every day to see where we are now compared to where we’ve been in the past. There’s nothing I want more than to see the club winning the Premier League again, winning the Champions League again.

‘Everybody here deserves much, much more than what we’re giving them right now — not only the fans, the club itself.

‘As players, we’re the ones who have the opportunity to try and forget about the past five, six years and put the club back on track.’

Rashford is expected to lead the line during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge, with Romelu Lukaku seeking a move to Inter Milan.

‘Marcus is one of the most talented English players of his generation,’ said Solskjaer. ‘He is an outstanding player blessed with natural pace and energy.

‘Marcus is a shining example of the talent that our academy produces and his upbringing means that he truly understands what it means to play for Manchester United.

‘Despite being only 21 years old, Marcus already has great experience. He has a fantastic future ahead of him with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.’

Lukaku arrived back at pre-season training early yesterday, a couple of days ahead of his anticipated return.

The Belgium international is waiting for progress over his switch to Inter, with the Serie A club so far unwilling to match the £80m United are expecting to recoup.

Daily Mail