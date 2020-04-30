Restarting Premier League is 'farcical' says Liverpool mayor

LONDON – Plans to resume the 2019-20 Premier League campaign were described as a "farcical" situation by Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson on Thursday. The Premier League will be meeting on Friday to discuss a plan called "Project Restart", where England's top flight hopes to return to action by 8 June. All football in Britain has been suspended since March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League when play was stopped. They only need two more wins to claim the title outright with nine games left to play. If play does resume, it is likely games will be behind closed doors but with Liverpool on the verge of a historic moment, mayor Anderson fears crowds will still gather despite social distancing measures.

"Even if it was behind closed doors, there'd be many thousands of people who would turn up outside Anfield," Anderson told BBC Sport.

"There's not many people who would respect what we were saying and stay away from the ground, a lot of people would come to celebrate so I think it's a non-starter."

Neutral and approved venues have also reportedly been discussed as an option but the lead for national football policing Mark Roberts said on Wednesday this would put a strain on emergency services.

"It's difficult for us to try to stop people gathering in parks when the weather has been good, especially young people," said Anderson. "It would be farcical and I fear people would just ignore it."

He added: "I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season. (Liverpool have) clearly won the league, they should be crowned league champions."

