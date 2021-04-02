Roberto Firmino back for Arsenal trip, but Jurgen Klopp unsure of Jordan Henderson return date

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in contention to return for the defending champions against Arsenal this weekend but skipper Jordan Henderson has yet to resume training, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

Firmino, who has six goals and five league assists this season, missed Liverpool's last three games due to a knee injury while Henderson has not played since late February after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Klopp added he was not sure if either Henderson or Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who has been sidelined since October with a knee injury, would be available for the European Championship this summer.

"Bobby (Firmino) is back. All the others not and I have no idea about the Euros," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to London.

"Jordan is not here at the moment, he cannot train. He will train in the next days or weeks, for sure."