Roberto Firmino double fires Liverpool to 4-2 win at Manchester United

MANCHESTER – Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool boosted their hopes of a late push into the top four and Champions League football next season with a 4-2 Premier League win at Manchester United on Thursday.

The fixture, re-arranged after fan protests 10 days ago led to the match being postponed, took place after a massive security operation foiled another attempt at disruption from protesters.

After spending seven hours inside the ground having arrived early to avoid attempts to block their bus. United took a 10th- minute lead when Bruno Fernandes's shot was deflected past Alisson Becker by the outstretched leg of Nathaniel Phillips.

ALSO READ: Liverpool bus blocked en route to Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United clash - reports

Liverpool drew level in the 34th minute when Diogo Jota flicked in a low shot from Phillips and the visitors took the lead on the stroke of halftime thanks to Firmino's back-post header.

The Brazilian extended the visitor's lead two minutes after the interval, when after sloppy play from United Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot was spilled out by goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Firmino slotted home.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back for United, with a confident finish after a smart exchange with Edinson Cavani, but as the home side pushed forward in search of a leveller, Mohamed Salah wrapped up a positive night for the Merseysiders with a fine finish after a swift break.

ALSO READ: Manchester United players arrive at ground six hours before Liverpool game – reports

Liverpool moved above West Ham United into fifth place on 60 points. Juergen Klopp's side are four points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth Champions League slot but have a game in hand on the London team.

United stayed second in the table, 10 points behind champions Manchester City.

Reuters