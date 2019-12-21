LEICESTER – In-form striker Jamie Vardy and some of his Leicester City team-mates will have to be rested during a potentially crucial run of Premier League matches because of a "nonsense" festive programme, manager Brendan Rodgers said.
Vardy has not missed a single league game so far this season and is the competition's top scorer with 16 goals in 17 matches.
Second-placed Leicester host leaders Liverpool on December 26 and face a trip to West Ham United two days later before travelling to Newcastle United on New Year's Day.
When asked whether Vardy could cope with the physical demands of the festive schedule, Rodgers replied: "No chance.
"You play on the 26th, a high-intensity game against Liverpool, fighting for the result. In football, it's the second day where the players suffer.