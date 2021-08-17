Roma sign striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

ROME – AS Roma have signed striker Tammy Abraham from Premier League team Chelsea on a five-year deal, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Abraham ended last season as Chelsea's joint-top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions, but found himself on the periphery of the first team at the London club since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January.

"Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our Academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

"His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career."