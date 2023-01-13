London — Thomas Frank says Romeo Beckham deserves to be regarded as a footballer in his own right rather than known just as the "son of David Beckham" after the 20-year-old made his debut for Brentford reserves. Former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham was on hand to watch Romeo turn out on Tuesday for a London Senior Cup game against Erith and Belvedere FC after joining the London club on loan from Inter Miami II for the rest of the season.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Romeo is a very good player, of course he has a name that is pretty worldwide, and big," Brentford manager Frank said on Friday. "For Romeo he is himself, but he of course has a big name. You can't compare (father and son)." The Dane said the situation the Beckhams found themselves in was similar to the one he had experienced when coaching Andreas Laudrup, the son of Denmark great Michael Laudrup.

"I coached his son and it is important to take him as a player -- not as a Laudrup, but as himself." Turning to Romeo Beckham, the Bees boss said: "He is here for a reason, because we think he is a good player, and we are pleased he could make the loan deal. "(We are) pleased to see him doing well, pleased to see the performance he had in the last game and when you have players, either permanent or on loan, it is for a reason.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is either for getting the team to perform, or to extend the loan deal and make it a permanent deal, so we just hope that he keeps progressing and makes it very interesting for us." Brentford, who are an impressive ninth in the table ahead of Saturday's match against Bournemouth, will welcome forward Ivan Toney back from injury. AFP