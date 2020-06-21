Ruthless Newcastle overpower 10-man Sheffield United 3-0

NEWCASTLE – Three second-half goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton helped Newcastle United secure a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors did not create many opportunities at Newcastle United's St James' Park and were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when defender John Egan collected his second yellow card.

Egan, who was cautioned for clashing with Joelinton over an offside decision in the first half, brought down the Brazilian striker to receive his marching orders from referee David Coote.

The Magpies seized control of the contest in the 55th minute when Ritchie's cross from the left wing found Saint-Maximin, whose low shot found the net.

Ritchie doubled Newcastle's lead in the 69th minute with a swerving shot from the edge of the box, before Joelinton recorded only his second league goal of the campaign.