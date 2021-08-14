Rwanda's Paul Kagame slams Arsenal after loss to Brentford

KIGALI – Rwanda's leader Paul Kagame on Saturday unloaded on his beloved Arsenal after they opened the Premier League season with a loss to newcomers Brentford, saying Gunners fans deserve better than "mediocrity". The veteran president and long-time Arsenal supporter tweeted a tirade after Brentford returned to their first English top-flight season for 74 years with a 2-0 win over the Gunners on Friday evening.

We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!! End — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021 Kagame, whose country is an official sponsor of Arsenal, said Brentford deserved the win but the Gunners had soul-searching to do. "The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come!" the president tweeted in a three-part post-match screed to his 2.4 million followers early Saturday. It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change. — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021 Kagame, a former rebel leader who has ruled Rwanda since the aftermath of the genocide in 1994, hammered club management over planning and questioned decision-making around the acquisition of new players.

"We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected!" Kagame said. What?? It's football,it's a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come! — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021 "I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!" Rwanda became the official tourism partner of Arsenal in 2018, with players sporting a "Visit Rwanda" logo on their shirt sleeves during matches.

Rwanda became the official tourism partner of Arsenal in 2018, with players sporting a "Visit Rwanda" logo on their shirt sleeves during matches. The three-year deal was aimed at drawing tourists and investors to the tiny east African nation, and burnishing its reputation as a safe, sought-after destination. Kagame often expresses his opinions about the club's performances during summits and on social media.