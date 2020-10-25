Saints deserved win but red card was a joke, says Everton's Carlo Ancelotti

SOUTHAMPTON – Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was humble in defeat after losing their unbeaten Premier League start in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Southampton but complained that Lucas Digne did not deserve to be sent off for an accidental foul.

Southampton beat league leaders Everton 2-0 at St Mary’s Stadium with goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams as Ancelotti’s side were blunted for the first time in all competitions this season.

“We didn’t play well, Southampton were better than us and they deserved to win,” Ancelotti told Sky Sports.

“Sometimes you are not at your best, it came after a really good run for us. Now we have to look forward with the same spirit and belief. We tried to get back into the game, we had some good control after half time.”

However, as Everton tried to get a foothold in the game, their problems were compounded when Digne received his marching orders for a stamp on Kyle Walker-Peters with about 20 minutes left on the clock.