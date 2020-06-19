Sane to leave City after turning down contract deal, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER - Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane has turned down the offer of a contract extension and will leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

"Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract.

"The club offered two or three times and he rejected it," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Monday's game with Burnley in the Premier League.

Sane's contract runs out at the end of next season.

Guardiola said he had wanted Sane to stay but the player wants to make a fresh start.