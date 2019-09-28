SHEFFIELD – Liverpool extended their perfect start to the season with a seventh successive Premier League victory, beating Sheffield United 1-0 after home keeper Dean Henderson fumbled Georginio Wijnaldum's 70th-minute shot at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Liverpool's win was their 16th in succession in the league and extends their lead at the top to eight points ahead of champions Manchester City's trip to Everton later on Saturday.
Despite taking the points, the visitors often looked lethargic, mis-hitting crosses, slicing shots and squandering possession on a ground where they had not won since 1990.
Before Henderson's error it even looked like promoted United might snatch a shock win, with Oliver Norwood drawing a fine save from Adrian and Callum Robinson twice going close as the Blades frequently threatened.
But Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was rewarded for his positivity after throwing on Divock Origi for Jordan Henderson after 64 minutes. The change left Liverpool with four up front and the Belgian played a pivotal part in the goal.