Sheikh Jassim confident of Manchester United takeover despite club being taken off the market

Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim remains confident he will complete his takeover of Manchester United despite the Glazer family reportedly taking the club off the market. According to reports in the UK, the Glazers are thought to be keen to keep their hands on Manchester United.

The news will not be taken well by the club’s long suffering fans, who have opposed the family’s ownership since it was purchased back in 2005. The Glazers put the club up for sale towards the end of last year, inviting bids as they looked to profit off their initial investment reported to be around £790 million, with the debt saddled onto the club. However, despite bids of upwards of £5 billion by billionaires Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, The Glazer could extend their 18-year stay.

Former Manchester United defender and pundit Gary Neville added his opinion on the matter, saying he did not believe the Glazers were looking to hold on to the club. "They have to do something. They’ve run out of money and the financial situation is desperate. They need investment in,“ the former footballer said.