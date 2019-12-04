Marco Silva has urged his players to rewrite history rather than pay any attention to the negativity that has engulfed Everton’s season.
The Portuguese is battling to keep his job as manager and a heavy defeat at Anfield, where Everton have not won since 1999, could be the final straw for majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.
Such a situation could prove intolerable for some individuals but Silva was noticeably positive — and he believes the moment is right for his team.
Liverpool have matched a club record of 31 unbeaten league games, set 31 years ago. Everton, however, were the team who ended that run in 1988, thanks to a Wayne Clarke goal, and Silva — who saw Brazil forward Richarlison, 22, sign a new five-year deal yesterday — hopes there is symmetry now.