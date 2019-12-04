Silva upbeat as he calls for Everton spirit of '99









Marco Silva has urged his players to rewrite history rather than pay any attention to the negativity that has engulfed Everton’s season. Photo: David Klein/Reuters Marco Silva has urged his players to rewrite history rather than pay any attention to the negativity that has engulfed Everton’s season. The Portuguese is battling to keep his job as manager and a heavy defeat at Anfield, where Everton have not won since 1999, could be the final straw for majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. Such a situation could prove intolerable for some individuals but Silva was noticeably positive — and he believes the moment is right for his team. Liverpool have matched a club record of 31 unbeaten league games, set 31 years ago. Everton, however, were the team who ended that run in 1988, thanks to a Wayne Clarke goal, and Silva — who saw Brazil forward Richarlison, 22, sign a new five-year deal yesterday — hopes there is symmetry now.

‘I knew about 20 years without a win and because of that we have to look to the game as a good opportunity and do something the club didn’t do for 20 years,’ said Silva. ‘OK, it is a tough game. They are in a very good moment and maybe they are the toughest opponent we can face. I like the special games and my players and our fans have to like the special games too. I know the derby record in the past did not give us a good feeling but we have to go there and embrace the challenge, to enjoy it. We are not in good form but sometimes, in derbies, it is not about form.’

Merseyside derbies have, in recent seasons, tended to be tight games and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not feel there will be any difference to that trend, regardless of Everton’s form.

Klopp is content with the way Liverpool’s season is progressing but he has not ruled out making additions in January. Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho but Klopp would not confirm a move in the near future.

‘He’s a very good player,’ said Klopp. ‘I have no clue where this is coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it. If we would be involved, nobody would know about it apart from a person who wouldn’t speak about it. There’s nothing to say.’

Kick-off: 10.15pm, Anfield.

Daily Mail