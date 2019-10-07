Solskjaer apologises to the fans









After losing eleven matches on the road, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to the travelling fans. Photo: Leila Coker/AP Photo MANCHESTER – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will do well to make the top six this season after slumping to another uninspiring defeat at Newcastle. The Norwegian felt moved to apologise to the travelling fans as United’s winless run on the road extended to 11 matches. With this eight-game start ranking as United’s worst in 30 years and leaving them 12th in the Premier League, Solskjaer said: "This game is very symptomatic of where we are. We don’t create enough chances to deserve to win a game of football. "I’ve got to say sorry to the fans because we’re not winning games, but that’s down to us starting a rebuild. It will take however long it takes. It’s a journey we’ve started and the culture is getting there. "This is not a similar situation to Everton last year, when I felt people had given up. These boys give everything for the shirt.

"But confidence is a big thing in players. It’s only results and performances that will give you confidence. When there is a decision to be made, they don’t do it instinctively.

"Now we have given ourselves a tough task of making the top six, never mind the top four. We need results straight away to get momentum. But we need to clear our heads and get ready for Liverpool. This is the perfect timing for an international break."

United welcome the league leaders in a fortnight’s time but, on this evidence, there is little chance of denying them an 18th straight victory.

Goalkeeper David de Gea said: "This is the most difficult time since I’ve been here. We can’t even score one goal in two games. I don’t know what is happening. We will keep fighting. But come on, we conceded a goal from our corner. That cannot happen. It’s unacceptable."

Solskjaer added: "The first half was such a disappointment. It was like a hot potato, the ball was bouncing off our feet.

"The second half was better but you could still see a couple of counter-attacks coming even before the goal."

Daily Mail