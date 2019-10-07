MANCHESTER – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will do well to make the top six this season after slumping to another uninspiring defeat at Newcastle.
The Norwegian felt moved to apologise to the travelling fans as United’s winless run on the road extended to 11 matches.
With this eight-game start ranking as United’s worst in 30 years and leaving them 12th in the Premier League, Solskjaer said: "This game is very symptomatic of where we are. We don’t create enough chances to deserve to win a game of football.
"I’ve got to say sorry to the fans because we’re not winning games, but that’s down to us starting a rebuild. It will take however long it takes. It’s a journey we’ve started and the culture is getting there.
"This is not a similar situation to Everton last year, when I felt people had given up. These boys give everything for the shirt.