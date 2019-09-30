Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he is the right man to take the club forward despite a shaky start to the Premier League season, the 46-year-old has said.
United are 11th in the standings with eight points after six games but the Norwegian said he can get the 20-times champions to once again compete with holders Manchester City and leaders Liverpool.
"I'm not doubting myself. If I doubted myself, then I think the rest of the world would as well," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Monday's league clash with Arsenal.
"We have loads of discussions as a club and believe in what we are doing ... the top two last season (City and Liverpool) were too far ahead from the rest of us.
"But I think we should be in and around the places behind there. Chelsea are going through a similar period of rebuilding. There's Arsenal, Tottenham, us, Leicester. There are loads of teams wanting those positions and that's where we'll be."