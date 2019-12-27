Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was delighted with his young trio of strikers in Thursday's 4-1 Premier League home win over Newcastle United, but needs to manage their workload as they develop.
Anthony Martial netted a brace while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored before halftime as the hosts recovered from conceding an early goal to seal a comfortable win that lifted them to seventh with 28 points.
Solskjaer took off 24-year-old Martial in the second half, denying him the chance to become the club's first Premier League hat-trick scorer since 2013, but the Norwegian said he did not want to risk an injury ahead of Saturday's game with Burnley.
"He's getting fit and is playing more games. We have another match in 48 hours and I can't risk the forwards," Solskjaer, who also substituted Rashford, told a news conference.
"We don't have too many of them. It was an easy decision to take Anthony and Marcus off to get them ready for Burnley."