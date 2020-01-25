Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself on increasingly shaky ground and the going might be about to get even tougher for Manchester United’s embattled manager.
It isn’t just the dreadful state of the pitch at Prenton Park that threatens to swamp Solskjaer and his under-performing stars tomorrow.
An unlikely FA Cup upset at the hands of League One Tranmere Rovers followed by what feels like inevitable defeat in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against a Manchester City team leading 3-1 from the first leg would certainly ramp up the pressure.
United maintain that Solskjaer’s job is not under threat. There remains a genuine desire to see him succeed, and it seems unlikely that he would be sacked before the end of the season.