SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton are looking to recruit at least two players in the January transfer window because their squad is unbalanced in certain positions, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Tuesday.
The club sits 17th in the English Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, and Hasenhuettl said there were issues with the squad during the off-season.
"We will be active (in January), that's for sure," Hasenhuettl told reporters ahead of Thursday's league trip to Chelsea. "We had issues in the summer - the balance of the team is not 100% what it should be.
"We have a few positions where we have a lot of alternatives and other positions, we don't have any. This is not healthy when we have suspensions or injuries.
"The problem is the (transfer) fee for Premier League clubs is always very high," said Hasenhuettl, adding: "We will try to bring two guys in."