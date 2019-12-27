LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur are still finding their feet under new manager Jose Mourinho but the player who has benefited the most from his arrival is midfielder-turned-forward Dele Alli, whose winner secured three points against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.
After going through a purple patch when he scored 37 Premier League goals in three seasons – including 18 in the 2016/17 campaign – Alli fell by the wayside last season as injuries denied him a consistent run of games.
Prior to Mourinho's appointment, Alli had scored only three goals in 30 games but in his last eight matches the 23-year-old has five goals and three assists -- more than any Spurs player since the Portuguese coach took over from Mauricio Pochettino.
"People now say since I arrived that Dele has scored three or four goals in the Premier League and one or two goals in the Champions League but I don't go in that direction," Mourinho said after Spurs moved up to fifth.
"I go in the direction that Dele Alli was exhausted from work. I love players who are exhausted from that."