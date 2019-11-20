LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino six months after leading them to the Champions League final has sent shockwaves through the football world, with pundits saying the club should have given him more time to turn the season around.
Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League with only 14 points after 12 games, a situation that prompted club chairman Daniel Levy to make the “extremely reluctant” decision in an attempt to salvage their campaign.
Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has already been linked to the job, with Sky Sports reporting that talks between were at an advanced stage with both sides confident a deal could be reached later on Wednesday.
Pochettino led Spurs to four consecutive Champions League finishes despite a relatively small transfer budget and former Spurs striker Gary Lineker said the club would be hard-pressed to find a suitable replacement.
“He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years,” Lineker said on Twitter. “Good luck with finding a better replacement ... ain't gonna happen.”