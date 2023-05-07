London — Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are working with the Metropolitan Police to investigate an allegation of racial abuse towards Heung-min Son, both clubs said on Sunday.
Videos on social media appeared to show a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium making a racist gesture towards the South Korean forward as he walked past Palace fans after being substituted in a 1-0 win over the visitors on Saturday.
Club Statement - Heung-Min Son— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 7, 2023
"We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-Min Son," Palace said in a statement.
Manchester City’s coronation as Premier League kings edges closer, Chelsea end losing streak
Ten Hag expects Man Utd to seal top four spot despite Brighton loss
Three underrated English Premier League managers
WATCH: There is a God of football - Brighton boss after beating Manchester United
WATCH: Erling Haaland’s five best goals for Manchester City
WATCH: Erling Haaland sets new scoring record as Manchester City return to summit of Premier League
"Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a club ban. We will not tolerate such behaviour in our club."
Son has been subjected to racist abuse in the past. Last year, Chelsea indefinitely banned a season ticket holder following reports that Son was racially abused during a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.
"We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action — as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea," Spurs said.
Reuters