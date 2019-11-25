LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli said on Monday that the players were partly to blame for the Premier League club sacking Mauricio Pochettino last week, even though they always gave "110%" on the pitch.
Pochettino was sacked six months after leading the club to the Champions League final after a poor start to the season left them 14th in the league, with Jose Mourinho taking over the next day.
"When it first happened, you just blame yourself when you're sad and you don't really look at the big picture," Alli told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Olympiakos Piraeus.
"We had a great journey. You can't help but feel a bit to blame because we were out there but when I look back I gave 110% and so did all the players.
"I think it's so clear what Mauricio meant to the players. He helped me grow a lot. I came here as an 18-year-old and had my ups and downs here... We owe (Pochettino) a lot of thanks."