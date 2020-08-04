Spurs' Rose tired of police stopping him to ask if car is stolen

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has said he is tired of racial discrimination after being regularly stopped by police and asked if his car is stolen.

The 30-year-old England international said he has had similar experiences for the last 15 years.

"The last time, last week, when I'd just been at my mum's house, I had pulled up in a car park so the engine was off," he told the Second Captains podcast.

"The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and questioned me. They said they'd had a report that a car had not been driving correctly.

"I'm like: 'So why does that make it my car?' I got my ID out and they breathalysed me. It's just one of those things to me now. Each time it's: 'Is this car stolen? Where did you get it from? Can you prove that you bought this car.'"