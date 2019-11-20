Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur are the ideal match and the Portuguese boss will breathe new life into the misfiring Premier League club, former striker Dimitar Berbatov said on Wednesday.
The north London club sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday and replaced him with the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager in a move that has surprised some supporters.
However, former Bulgaria striker Berbatov is convinced Mourinho will provide the spark that can reignite Spurs' campaign after last season's Champions League runners-up have fallen to 14th in the Premier League with 14 points.
"This new appointment... will bring new life to the team, it will shake things up and people will wake up a bit and start proving themselves," Berbatov, who spent two seasons at Spurs scoring 27 league goals, said in an interview with Betfair.
"The Spurs players should be excited because they're going to play for one of the best managers in the world and it is a great opportunity.