Tammy Abraham scores at the death as Chelsea rescue a point at West Brom

BIRMINGHAM – Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck a 93rd-minute equaliser as they battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

An error by Marcos Alonso led to Callum Robinson opening the scoring for West Brom in the fourth minute and the Irish striker forward made it two when Chelsea's new signing Thiago Silva, who was given the captain's armband, miscontrolled the ball.

Kyle Bartley was left unmarked to add a third in the 27th minute with a close-range finish to send Chelsea in three down at the break, but Mason Mount threw the Blues a lifeline with a goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 3-2 in the 70th minute but it took until stoppage time for Chelsea to find an equaliser when Abraham pounced on a loose ball in the box and slammed it home to snatch a point for Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea’s next assignment in the league sees them welcome high-flying Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge next Saturday, while West Brom travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton.