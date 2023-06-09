Keita's deal with Liverpool expired in the summer and the Guinea international was not expected to renew his contract at Anfield.

Berlin — Bundesliga side Werder Bremen have signed midfielder Naby Keita on a free transfer from Liverpool, the German club announced on Friday.

"I'm really looking forward to my new role at Bremen," Keita said in a statement.

"Werder is a special club and I know the Weserstadion from my time in Leipzig. The club and the philosophy suit me, it's the right move for me."

Keita signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 and went on to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his five-year stay on Merseyside.