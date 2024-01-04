Brentford manager Thomas Frank said only an "unbelievable" offer would persuade the club to consider selling England striker Ivan Toney during the January transfer window. Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Toney, who is set to make his comeback from a betting ban in Brentford's next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on January 20.

But speaking ahead of Friday's FA Cup third round tie against Wolves, Frank expressed confidence that the 27-year-old will stay with Brentford beyond the transfer window. "The very short answer is yes," Frank said on Thursday when quizzed about Toney's future. "He is a Brentford player, he is here, we miss a few offensive players, and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

"It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here." Brentford will be desperate to welcome back Toney, who scored 21 goals last season, after five consecutive defeats left them just four points clear of the relegation zone. The striker was banned from football for eight months in May over breaches of breaking betting rules and has yet to play this season.

Frank will take a break from Brentford's league struggles when he turns his attention to the FA Cup home tie against Wolves. "We are clearly in a sticky patch and a spell we would like to get out of as quickly as possible," said Frank.